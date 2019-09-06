Texas Rangers (69-73, third in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (46-94, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Brock Burke (0-1, 1.50 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (6-13, 4.96 ERA)

LINE: Orioles -124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore's Santander puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Rangers.

The Orioles are 22-47 in home games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .347.

The Rangers have gone 29-44 away from home. Texas has slugged .428 this season. Danny Santana leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 24 home runs. The Rangers won the last meeting 3-1. Kolby Allard earned his fourth victory and Nick Solak went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. John Means took his 10th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 29 home runs and is slugging .515. Anthony Santander is 17-for-41 with three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Santana leads the Rangers with 51 extra base hits and is batting .285. Solak is 10-for-31 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .287 batting average, 3.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).