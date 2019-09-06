St. Louis takes on Pittsburgh in division matchup

St. Louis Cardinals (79-61, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-79, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (8-13, 4.32 ERA) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (9-12, 4.67 ERA)

LINE: Cardinals -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will host St. Louis in a matchup of division rivals.

The Pirates are 24-37 against teams from the NL Central. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .267 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .335.

The Cardinals are 38-25 against NL Central Division teams. The St. Louis pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.85, Miles Mikolas leads the staff with a mark of 4.32.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 36 home runs and is batting .278. Reynolds is 18-for-49 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 55 extra base hits and is slugging .457. Yadier Molina is 13-for-29 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .317 batting average, 5.34 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Mitch Keller: (hand), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).