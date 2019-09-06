Discus thrower de Morais tests positive ahead of worlds

Andressa de Morais could be stripped of her silver medal from the Pan American Games after testing positive for doping.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says the Brazilian discus thrower tested positive for an anabolic steroid-like SARM substance.

Sixth in the world rankings in the run-up to the world championships, De Morais threw 65.98 meters at the Pan Am Games in August, finishing behind Yaime Perez of Cuba. Her throw set a South American record.

De Morais also won gold at last year's South American Games and is a three-time gold medalist at the South American track championships. She competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics but went out in qualifying both times.

This story has been corrected to show that de Morais won gold at the South American Games in 2018, not in 2019.