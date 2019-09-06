Brett Favre on Patrick Mahomes’ emergence as a star: ‘The league needed that’

Andy Reid on Brett Favre: ‘Looks like he still can play … Let’s start that rumor’ Brett Favre stopped in Kansas City recently and met with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Find out where Reid took Favre to eat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brett Favre stopped in Kansas City recently and met with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. Find out where Reid took Favre to eat.

Remember when former Packers quarterback Brett Favre visited the Chiefs last month?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid joked that Favre looked like he could still play and the two went to Q39 for barbecue. However, It wasn’t just a friendly visit.

NBC had cameras in town to record Favre, a three-time MVP who threw for 71,838 yards and 508 touchdowns, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes toss a ball around at the Chiefs practice facility.

Peter King of NBC Sports asked questions of the two, and Favre talked about making plays when things break down. He also talked about Mahomes’ impact on the NFL.

“There’s this sense of, ‘What’s gonna happen next?’ This unpredictability. I would just say that he’s a lot better at it than I am,” Favre said. “It’s like it’s more calculated. Mine was, ‘I forgot the play. I’m just going to run around as long as I can to find someone open and I go, Oh, that worked.’ His is a little more calculated, but just a heck of a player and a lot of fun to watch. The league needed that.”

Mahomes and Favre tried no-look passes and, well, it sure looked like Favre cheated.

Here is the clip:

On his weekly SiriusXM show on Tuesday, Favre also talked about Mahomes and said last year’s success doesn’t seem to be a flash in the pan.

“He is legit,” Favre said. “I don’t think he, by any means, is a one-year wonder. The kid played incredibly well in college, learned from Alex Smith, is tutored by one of the best, if not the best, in the league in Andy Reid, and will play in a prolific offense with plenty of weapons.”

Favre believes the sky is the limit for Mahomes.

“His numbers were gaudy,” Favre said. “I mean, if he does that year in and year out, I mean, we’re looking at something spectacular that may never, ever be done. And that’s no knock against him if he doesn’t because the numbers are so hard to reproduce. But I think he’s the real deal. I think if he stays healthy he can set the bar as high as anyone has ever set it.”