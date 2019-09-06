Rice quarterback Wiley Green leaves game against Wake Forest

Rice quarterback Wiley Green was carted off the field with 4:44 left in the first quarter Friday night against Wake Forest.

Green was trying to dive head-first into the end zone, but was met by Royce Francis and Justin Strnad at the goal line. The Rice training staff immediately ran across to the field to the far sideline to attend to Green, who was placed on a backboard.

Green gave a thumbs-up sign as he left the field.

After a 10-minute delay, play resumed with Tom Stewart in at quarterback. The Owls scored on the next play, a 1-yard run by Aston Walter to cut Wake Forest's lead to 14-7. Green completed 3 of 5 passes for 69 yards.