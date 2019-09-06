Erro scores winning run in 10th, Lowell beats Batavia 4-3 in walk-off finish

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Alex Erro scored the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lowell Spinners defeated the Batavia Muckdogs 4-3 on Friday.

Erro scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Troy Johnston hit an RBI double, scoring J.D. Orr in the first inning to give the Muckdogs a 1-0 lead. The Spinners came back to take a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning when Roldani Baldwin hit an RBI single, driving in Joe Davis.

Batavia regained the lead 3-2 after it scored two runs in the sixth inning, including an RBI double by Nic Ready.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lowell tied the game 3-3 in the sixth when Stephen Scott hit an RBI double, driving in Erro.

Reliever Kris Jackson (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out two over one scoreless inning. Evan Brabrand (4-2) allowed one run and got one out in the New York-Penn League game.

Erro doubled twice, scoring two runs in the win. Nick Decker reached base four times.