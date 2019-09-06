Sports
New Zealand beats Tonga 92-7
New Zealand beat Tonga 92-7 Saturday in a rugby international at the Waikato Regional Stadium:
New Zealand beat Tonga 92-7 Saturday in a rugby international at the Waikato Regional Stadium:
The Washington Panthers slipped past Belleville West 33-32 in an IHSA football game Friday night. A touchdown with no time left on the clock lifted Washington to victory. The Panthers overcame a 23-0 deficit.KEEP READING
Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments