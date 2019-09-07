Chicago hosts Los Angeles, aims to build on Giolito’s strong performance

Los Angeles Angels (66-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-79, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (3-4, 4.16 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Covey (1-7, 6.88 ERA)

LINE: Angels -152; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Lucas Giolito. Giolito pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The White Sox are 33-36 in home games. Chicago has slugged .402 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .522.

The Angels are 31-42 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .251 batting average as a team this season, Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .294. The Angels won the last meeting 5-4. Hansel Robles earned his fifth victory and Brian Goodwin went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Alex Colome registered his third loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 29 home runs and is slugging .495. Tim Anderson is 16-for-41 with six doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Trout leads the Angels with 45 home runs and is batting .294. Goodwin is 11-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .268 batting average, 7.62 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Angels: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Justin Anderson: (lat), Mike Trout: (toe), Albert Pujols: (illness), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder).