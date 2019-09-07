South Carolina State rolls past Division II Lane 34-0

Four players scored touchdowns, Dillon Bredsen added two field goals and South Carolina State defeated Division II-member Lane 34-0 on Saturday.

Labron Morris (2-yard run), Datron James (5-yard run) and Quincy Hill (12-yard run) scored for the Bulldogs on offense and Johnell Brown recovered a fumble in the end zone for another touchdown. Brown had five solo tackles, two assists and a sack.

James was the game's leading rusher with 79 yards and Morris added 68. Corey Fields completed 10 of 21 passes for 172 yards without an interception or touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-0).

Tarik McKinzie completed 10 of 24 passes for 90 yards for the Dragons (0-1). Kingston Davis led Lane with 43 yards rushing.

South Carolina State leads the series between the two teams 4-3. They last played in 1963.

The Bulldogs defeated then-No. 8 Wofford 28-13 in their opener but came up short of reaching the FCS Top 25 in the following poll.