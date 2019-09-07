Davidson beats Virginia-Lynchburg 45-7

Tyler Phelps threw for 104 yards and a touchdown as Davidson beat Virginia-Lynchburg of the National Christian College Athletic Association 45-7 on Saturday.

Phelps was relieved late in the first half by backup QB Louis Colosimo who also had a touchdown throw for the Wildcats (2-0).

Wesley Dugger started the scoring for Davidson, capping the game's first drive with a short touchdown run. Caden Bonoffski's 19-yard field goal late in the first quarter and a 46-yard interception return by William Wicks early in the second pushed it to 17-0. Two more Wildcats touchdowns including a 39-yard strike from Phelps to Jalen Staples extended the lead to 31-0 at halftime.

Virginia-Lynchburg's J Richardson threw a 24-yard touchdown to Johnny Rembert for the Dragons' lone score early in the fourth quarter. Jaden Pask picked off the Dragon's backup quarterback Marcus Davis with 10:05 remaining and returned it 37 yards for the final score.