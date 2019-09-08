Coastal Carolina players celebrate win over KU by bashing a Jayhawk piñata

Les Miles speaks after loss to Coastal Carolina KU coach Les Miles spoke to the media, saying everybody involved with KU football was in 'pain' after a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK KU coach Les Miles spoke to the media, saying everybody involved with KU football was in 'pain' after a 12-7 loss to Coastal Carolina.

We’ve seen college football teams with turnover chains, lunch pails, planks of wood and wrestling belts.

But a piñata?

That’s a new one. But that’s what Coastal Carolina broke out after beating Kansas 12-7 on Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium.

After a few swings, the Jayhawk’s head was separated from its body*, but it’s unclear if any candy came out of the piñata.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

*There’s a “The Godfather” joke in there somewhere

Here is the video of the Chanticleers‘ celebration from Zane Cruz, a graduate assistant at Coastal Carolina: