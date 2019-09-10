Struggling Mariners look to break 6-game slide against Reds

Cincinnati Reds (67-77, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (58-86, fifth in the NL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Trevor Bauer (10-12, 4.60 ERA) Mariners: Justus Sheffield (0-1, 5.51 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners are 29-40 on their home turf. Seattle is slugging .432 as a unit. Kyle Seager leads the club with a .495 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 21 home runs.

The Reds are 27-42 on the road. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.21. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.69 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 30 home runs and is batting .214. Austin Nola is 4-for-28 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 65 extra base hits and is batting .269. Aristides Aquino is 6-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .217 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Reds: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Chasen Bradford: (forearm/elbow), Domingo Santana: (elbow), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Jake Fraley: (thumb), Ryon Healy: (back), J.P. Crawford: (hamstring).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Kyle Farmer: (oblique).