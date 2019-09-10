St. Louis faces Colorado, aims to build on Flaherty’s strong outing

St. Louis Cardinals (81-62, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (60-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael Wacha (6-6, 4.98 ERA) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-6, 7.29 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jack Flaherty. Flaherty pitched eight innings, surrendering zero runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts against Pittsburgh.

The Rockies are 34-35 in home games. The Colorado offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .320.

The Cardinals are 35-36 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.84. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 2.99 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 168 hits and has 76 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-32 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 56 extra base hits and is slugging .453. Tommy Edman is 12-for-39 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .226 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .260 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jon Gray: (foot), Kyle Freeland: (groin), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).