Hill, Dodgers to face Bundy, Orioles on Thursday

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-53, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (47-98, fifth in the NL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (4-1, 2.55 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (6-13, 5.06 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers -217; over/under is 10 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers travel to play the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

The Orioles are 23-51 on their home turf. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .346.

The Dodgers have gone 38-33 away from home. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for second in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .387. The Orioles won the last meeting 7-3. Shawn Armstrong earned his first victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Caleb Ferguson took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez leads the Orioles with 82 RBIs and is batting .253. Hanser Alberto has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs and is batting .303. Joc Pederson is 11-for-20 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 2-8, .244 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (lumbar strain).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Justin Turner: (ankle), Max Muncy: (wrist).