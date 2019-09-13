Brewers face Cardinals, look to continue 7-game win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (78-68, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (82-64, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-5, 3.59 ERA) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 4.16 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last seven games.

The Cardinals are 40-26 against NL Central opponents. The St. Louis pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.82, Jack Flaherty leads the staff with a mark of 2.99.

The Brewers are 37-30 in division matchups. Milwaukee has hit 228 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 57 extra base hits and is batting .241. Marcell Ozuna is 6-for-37 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 44 home runs home runs and is slugging .671. Yasmani Grandal is 13-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .249 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .237 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Lane Thomas: (wrist).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee), Manny Pina: (head).