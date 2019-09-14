Sapong scores twice, Chicago beats FC Dallas 4-0

C.J. Sapong scored twice to help the Chicago Fire beat FC Dallas on Saturday.

Przemyslaw Frankowski and Nemanja Nikolic also scored for Chicago (9-12-10).

Dallas dropped to 12-11-7.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, EARTHQUAKES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Keaton Parks scored his first MLS goal, Alexandru Mitrita broke a tie and New York City FC beat San Jose.

Parks tied it for NYCFC (16-5-9) in the 40th minute, and Mitrita scored in the 43rd.

Chris Wondolowski scored for San Jose (13-12-5).