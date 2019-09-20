Tigers look to break 3-game slide against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (66-86, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (45-107, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-7, 6.18 ERA) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-11, 6.32 ERA)

LINE: White Sox -136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 20-46 against opponents from the AL Central. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the lineup with an OBP of .345.

The White Sox are 32-34 in division matchups. Chicago's lineup has 169 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads them with 33 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and is slugging .440. Victor Reyes is 10-for-41 with a double, two triples, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 33 home runs and has 118 RBIs. Eloy Jimenez is 17-for-42 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .264 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .293 batting average, 5.12 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Lucas Giolito: (lat), Dylan Covey: (shoulder), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (foot), Jon Jay: (hip).