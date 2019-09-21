Sneed throws 4 TD passes, leads Montana over Monmouth 47-27

Dalton Sneed threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns, Marcus Knight ran for 148 yards and another score and Montana beat Monmouth 47-27 on Saturday.

Sneed threw two touchdown passes to Bryson Deming and one each to Colin Bingham and Jerry Louie-McGee.

Deming's second score with 3:49 remaining gave the Grizzlies (3-1) of the Big Sky Conference breathing room over the Hawks (2-2) of the Big South Conference. The touchdown was set up by an interception from Montana's Dareon Nash near the goal line with 7:09 left.

Montana took the lead for good on a 100-yard kickoff return from Malik Flowers, just after the Hawks had tied the game at 7-7 on a Devell Jones scoring run at 8:21 of the second quarter.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kenji Bahar was 34-for-50 passing for 393 yard for Monmouth. He was intercepted twice, both in the fourth quarter. Pete Guerriero, who averages 130 yards rushing, managed just 47 yards on 18 carries. Lonnie Moore had 104 yards receiving.