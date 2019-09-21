Fisher leads Tennessee Tech past Western Illinois, 38-24

Bailey Fisher threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more as Tennessee Tech built a big lead and cruised past Western Illinois, 38-24 in a nonconference game Saturday night.

Fisher hit Darrius Stafford with a 31-yard scoring pass in the first quarter and Tavin Kilpatrick from 17-yards out in the second as the Golden Eagles built a 14-3 halftime lead. Fisher then ran 6 yards for a score to open the third quarter and a yard out early in the fourth to put Tennessee Tech (3-1) up 31-10.

After Western Illinois' Kevin Johnson threw two touchdown passes in less than a minute to get with one score, Fisher scampered 26 yards with 4:47 left to put the game out of reach.

Fisher was 23-of-37 passing for 314 yards, but was picked off twice. He ran for 90 yards on 13 carries.

Johnson was 10 of 14 for 159 yards passing for Western Illinois (0-4), connecting on three touchdowns with two interceptions.