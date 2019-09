Jags’ Ramsey misses practice with illness amid trade demand

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) talks to running back Leonard Fournette (27) before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. AP Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey missed practice Monday because of an apparent illness, potentially adding another twist to his trade request.

Coach Doug Marrone said Ramsey notified the team trainer of his sickness Sunday night, three days after a 20-7 victory over Tennessee in the rain and one week after the disgruntled defender called his agent and said "my time is up here in Jacksonville."

Marrone said Ramsey was scheduled to meet with a team doctor Monday.

"Depending on the type of sickness, then they'll stay away because, obviously, you don't want to get anyone else sick," Marrone said. "It's happened. I don't want to exaggerate and say hundreds of times, but it's happened quite a bit. It's happened here since I've been the head coach a couple times.

"To me, it's nothing as big, but I understand that's probably a big story because of the other things that are surrounding it."

Marrone declined to speculate about the curious timing of Ramsey's unspecified ailment.

"I'm not getting into that — odd or anything," he said. "If you're sick, you're sick, right? What are you going to do?"

Ramsey started and played against the Titans, and then hugged fellow defensive backs on the field after the game in what many teammates believed was a goodbye.

Ramsey declined to talk about a potential trade afterward. The Jaguars, meanwhile, would prefer to keep rather than trade their star defender.

He has developed into one of the league's top cornerbacks and hasn't missed a game — or a start — in his four-year career. His Week 2 outing against Houston star DeAndre Hopkins was one of the best defensive performances in franchise history.

Jacksonville (1-2) plays at Denver (0-3) on Sunday.

The Jaguars want to repair Ramsey's fractured relationship with the franchise, specifically with top executive Tom Coughlin. Ramsey told the Uninterrupted "17 Weeks" podcast that his trade request stemmed from "some disrespectful things said on their end" in a meeting after Jacksonville's loss at Houston on Sept. 15.

"Requesting the trade ... it's kind of been building over time," Ramsey said on the podcast. "It has nothing to do with my teammates here. It has nothing to do with the city. ... But it's more so with the front office and the organization."

Jacksonville told Ramsey during the offseason that it had no plans to pay him with two years remaining on his rookie deal.

Ramsey is entering the final year of a $23.3 million contract. He is making $3.6 million this season, and because the Jaguars already exercised the fifth-year option in the deal, he is tied to the club for $13.7 million in 2020.

Ramsey is expected to command around $20 million annually.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz and Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott — three of the four players selected ahead of Ramsey in the 2016 NFL draft — already have signed extensions.

Although Ramsey causes as many headaches for his own team as he does opponents, there's little doubt the Jags would have a difficult time replacing him — even if they received two first-round picks in a trade.

"You can't focus on hypotheticals, like, 'Hey, what about this or is this happening?'" Marrone said. "You don't know, and the thing that happens is when you start changing your emotion on that or you start leaning one way or the other, you're not just dealing with actually (what is) just happening right on the practice field, in the meeting rooms, on the games.

"For me, I've gotten myself in trouble in the past. So this is more about me, of how I handle things, and I just keep a laser-like focus on what I have to do in my role."