Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst set to retire

Atlanta United captain Michael Parkhurst will retire after the season.

Parkhurst announced his decision Monday before the team trained for a crucial match at New York City FC. Atlanta trails first-place NYCFC by four points in the Eastern Conference with three games left in the regular season.

Thee 35-year-old defender joined Atlanta for its first season in 2017. He helped the expansion team win the MLS Cup last season, as well as the Campeones Cup and the U.S. Open Cup this year.

Parkhurst was the MLS Defender of the Year in 2007 with the New England Revolution. He also made 25 appearances for the U.S. national team, including the 2008 Beijing Olympics.