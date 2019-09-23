A healthy number of Royals fans don’t want Mike Matheny as the next manager

Mike Matheny describes what makes a good closer The Cardinals' manager says velocity doesn't necessarily make a good closer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Cardinals' manager says velocity doesn't necessarily make a good closer.

Last November, the Royals hired former Cardinals manager Mike Matheny as a special adviser for player development and some thought he wouldn’t be in that job for long.

There was speculation that Matheny one day would replace Ned Yost as Royals manager when Yost decided to step down.

That day is nigh.

The Royals announced Monday that Yost was retiring following the Royals’ last game of the season on Sunday.

Could Matheny, who in each of his first three seasons as Cardinals manager saw the team make the National League Championship Series, be Yost’s replacement?

Many Royals fans hope that’s not the case. After the Royals made their announcement about Yost, there was a healthy anti-Matheny sentiment on Twitter. One reason: reports of Matheny’s clubhouse issues.

Here is a sample of what was being said about Matheny, who had a 591-474 record as Cardinals manager:

I watched a lot of Matheny managed games in St. Louis. That would not be an inspiring hire for the #Royals. — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) September 23, 2019

Look, I get that it's time for Yost to leave but I'm not looking forward to Mike Matheny destroying every pitching prospect we have for the next 4 years https://t.co/xvobRN2sue — Mr. Perfect (3-0) (@ReelMrPerfect) September 23, 2019

I think the Royals fans that want Mike Matheny as the next manager for the Royals just because they see his accomplishments aren’t quite aware of how ugly the end of his tenure in St. Louis was. — Patrick Brennan (@paintingcorner) September 23, 2019

If the #Royals stay in house, I hope with all my heart that Pedro Grifol is the new manager.



I also hope with all my heart that Mike Matheny is not. — David Lesky (@DBLesky) September 23, 2019

I might actually choose a new team if matheney becomes our skipper. — Hot Dirty Dan (@HotDirtyDan) September 23, 2019

Yeah if matheny is hired, you can kiss whatever fans Moore still has goodbye @Royals — Stephen Elliott (@SElliott311) September 23, 2019

If Mike Matheny is indeed the Royals' next manager, it only confirms that I did the right thing by giving up my baseball fandom to focus 100% on Patrick Mahomes — Bird Law Expert (@RealBirdLawyer) September 23, 2019

I am not a Royals fan, but I do generally wish them the best. Hiring Mike Matheny would be an absolutely horrible decision. Would be a terrible fit for the organization and fanbase. — ChiefBearcat (@Chief_Bearcat) September 23, 2019

Dear @Royals, please pass on to GMDM when you see him that Matheny is trending and about 90-95 percent of it is negative.



Royals fans do not want this man as the manager. — Night Monkey (@TarH2O23) September 23, 2019

Hey @royals, is there a petition fans can sign to make sure GMDM does NOT hire Mike Matheny as manager? His past track record is not something this franchise needs to be involved with.



I know GMDM's all about forgiveness, but these younger players deserve better. — Night Monkey (@TarH2O23) September 23, 2019

Please axe Dayton Moore before you let him hire another manager. Please just start it all back over again. Please don't hire Mike Matheny. — Ryan Landreth (@ryan_landreth) September 23, 2019

Hey @Royals. Don't hire Matheny. Thanks. — Community Chest the Rapper (@njh09) September 23, 2019

