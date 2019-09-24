Los Angeles opens 3-game series at San Diego

Los Angeles Dodgers (100-56, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (70-86, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (4-1, 2.68 ERA) Padres: Ronald Bolanos (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts Los Angeles to begin a three game series.

The Padres are 31-39 against the rest of their division. San Diego ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .239 batting average. Eric Hosmer leads the team with an average of .273.

The Dodgers are 45-25 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .301.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 33 home runs and has 64 RBIs. Luis Urias has nine hits and is batting .250 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 164 hits and is batting .301. A.J. Pollock is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 2-8, .198 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Rich Hill: (knee), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back).