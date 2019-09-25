Matthews, Andersen lead Maple Leafs past Canadiens

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin celebrates with defenseman Brady Skjei (76) after Panarin's empty-net goal during the third period of the team's NHL preseason hockey game against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. AP Photo

Auston Matthews scored and Frederik Andersen made 26 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the visiting Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in preseason play Wednesday night.

Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner added two assists.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 46 shots for Montreal.

Matthews, who played with regular linemates William Nylander and Andreas Johnsson, scored on a third-period power play off a great feed from Marner.

Andersen has allowed just one goal in seven periods of preseason action.

HALAK, BRUINS BLANK DEVILS

In Boston, Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots to lead the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Jack Studnicka scored in the first period and David Backes doubled Boston's lead early in the third.

Mackenzie Blackwood finished with 30 saves for the Devils.

PENGUINS SCORE TWICE IN 3RD PERIOD TO BEAT RED WINGS

In Pittsburgh, Dominik Simon and Sidney Crosby scored in the third period to lift the Penguins to a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

Simon got the tiebreaking goal 1:56 into the third period, and Crosby capped the scoring with 3:49 left. Brandon Tanev and Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 26 saves.

Ryan Kuffner and Mike Green scored tying goals for Detroit in the first two periods, and Jonathan Bernier made 28 saves.

JOHANSSON SCORES IN OT, SABRES BEAT BLUE JACKETS

In Buffalo, New York, Marcus Johansson scored 1:36 into overtime to push the Sabres a 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tage Thompson, Sam Reinhart and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, while Carter Hutton made 22 saves.

Nathan Gerbe scored twice for Columbus, and Josh Anderson added his second of the exhibition season. Elvis Merzlikins finished with 25 saves.

EKHOLM, RINNE LEAD PREDATORS PAST HURRICANES

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Mattias Ekholm scored twice in the third period to help the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0.

Craig Smith's got the Hurricanes on the scoreboard with 19 seconds left in the second period, and Pekka Rinne stopped 32 shots.

Anton Forsberg finished with 37 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost free-agent addition Ryan Dzingel to what the team called a lower-body injury. Dzingel only played 6:04 spanning the first and second periods. His last shift was just 11 seconds, and it took placed at the start of the second period.