Raiders-Colts Preview Capsule

OAKLAND (1-2) AT INDIANAPOLIS (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Colts by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 1-2; Indianapolis 2-0-1

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 9-8

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Raiders 42-28, Oct. 28, 2018

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Vikings 34-14; Colts beat Falcons 27-24

AP PRO32 RANKING —Raiders No. 24 , Colts No. 13

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (16), PASS (24).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (19), PASS (24T).

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (6), PASS (26).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (20), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Oakland has lost three straight at Indianapolis since winning in 2001, final season of Jon Gruden's first coaching tenure with franchise. ... Raiders have lost back-to-back games in same season by 18 or more points for first time since 2012. ... Oakland has two scores in last 18 drives. ... Raiders are 1-8 on road under Gruden over past two seasons. ... Darren Waller had career highs last week with 13 receptions, 134 yards. Waller leads all TEs with 26 catches. ... WR Tyrell Williams is first Raiders player since Mervyn Fernandez in 1989 with TD catches in first three games. ... Oakland allowed eight TD drives of 90 or more yards past two seasons, including three in last two weeks. Colts had two scoring drives of 90-plus yards in last week's victory over Falcons. ... Indy has won seven straight home games and scored at least 23 points in nine straight home games. ... Colts have second-fewest penalties (15) and fewest penalty yards (114) in league. ... Indy's defense has not allowed 100-yard runner in 21 straight games, second-longest active streak. ... QB Jacoby Brissett has won back-to-back starts for first time in career. ... RB Marlon Mack ranks third in league in yards rushing, averaging 99.7 per game, and needs one 100-yard game to tie Lenny Moore, Randy McMillan and Curtis Dickey for seventh in franchise history (six). ... WR T.Y. Hilton has four TD catches, tied for league lead. ... LB Anthony Walker made 14 tackles last week when All-Pro LB Darius Leonard sat out with concussion. ... K Adam Vinatieri can tie Jeff Saturday and Rohn Stark for fifth-most games played in franchise history (197). ... Fantasy tip: Mack had 132 yards and two TDs in last game against Raiders. With Colts more committed to ground game this season, Mack could have another big day.