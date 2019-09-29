The Latest: Samoa coach tackles criticism from Scotland

United States' David Ainuu walks on crutches across the field following their Rugby World Cup Pool C game at Kobe Misaki Stadium, between England and the United States in Kobe, Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest on Day 10 at the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Samoa coach Steve Jackson has taken note of Scotland's comments on the referee for their Rugby World Cup game and says it "just motivates our players a lot more."

Samoa had two players yellow-carded for high, dangerous tackles in its opening win over Russia. Hooker Motu Matu'u and center Rey Lee-Lo were cited after the game and each banned for three games.

Scotland scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw said he thought both Matu'u and Lee-Lo should have been sent off for their "pretty brutal" tackles on Russia captain Vasily Artemyev. Laidlaw added that he hoped the referee for the Samoa-Scotland Pool A game on Monday, Frenchman Pascal Gauzere, wouldn't be afraid to hand out red cards if Samoa made high tackles again.

Jackson responded on the eve of the game in Kobe by saying: "We know that there's been things put to the media by people in the Scottish squad around talking to the referees about tackles and all that sort of stuff. Thanks for doing that, because that just motivates our players a lot more."

___

2 p.m.

Head coach Gary Gold has made five changes to his U.S. starting lineup for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup match against three-time runner-up France.

The Americans lost their opening game 45-7 to 2003 champion England and have another significant challenge against a French lineup coming off a tight win over Argentina.

Prop Eric Fry and lock Nate Brakeley weren't in the 23-man squad against England but both start at Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium.

Fry replaces the injured teenage prop David Ainuu, who has been ruled out of the tournament, and Brakeley is in for Ben Landry.

Flanker John Quill, who is suspended for the remaining Pool C matches following his red card against England, has been replaced by Hanco Germishuys.

The other two changes are enforced by injuries, with Bryce Campbell replacing Paul Lasike at inside center and Mike Teo taking Will Hooley's place at fullback.

Lineup: Mike Teo, Blaine Scully (captain), Marcel Brache, Bryce Campbell, Martin Iosefo, AJ MacGinty, Shaun Davies; Cam Dolan, Hanco Germishuys, Tony Lamborn, Nick Civetta, Nate Brakeley, Titi Lamositele, Joe Taufetee, Eric Fry. Reserves: Dylan Fawsitt, Olive Kilifi, Paul Mullen, Greg Peterson, Ben Pinkelman, Ruben de Haas, Will Magie, Thretton Palamo.

___

1:30 p.m.

Japan's shocking win over Ireland at the Rugby World Cup certainly grabbed the host nation's attention.

World Rugby said although broadcast audiences usually aren't published for 10 days, indications were that Saturday's game in Shizuoka attracted a peak domestic audience share of 22.4% in prime time.

More than 120,000 people watched the broadcast at special fanzone live sites across Japan, and total video views on Rugby World Cup's Japanese Twitter account exceeded 8.2 million.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said the first Rugby World Cup in Asia was making a big impact on and off the field.

"Japan's victory has excited a nation and captured the imagination of the world," Beaumont said. "This tournament is big in Japan."

Jamie Joseph's Japanese squad rallied from 12-3 down to win 19-12 over an Ireland squad that was ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament. It was the second major upset in as many World Cups for Japan, which beat two-time champion South Africa in England four years ago.

Japan now tops Pool A with two wins from two games, and expectations are rising that Japan will qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time.

___

11:10 a.m.

Ireland has ruled out No. 8 Jack Conan for the remainder of the Rugby World Cup because of a broken left foot.

Conan was a replacement against Scotland last weekend in his first World Cup match, and was down to start against Japan on Saturday. But in training this week, a teammate stood on his foot and broke it.

Conan, the backup No. 8 since Jamie Heaslip retired in 2017, was wearing a moon boot on his leg as he watched Ireland's 19-12 loss to Japan in Shizuoka. Coach Joe Schmidt said Conan will be returning home on Sunday. Ireland is yet to name a replacement.

Also, fullback Rob Kearney failed a head injury assessment, and could be in doubt for the Pool A game against Russia on Thursday in Kobe.

___

11 a.m.

Japan's extraordinary upset win over Ireland has the host country buzzing in the first Rugby World Cup to be staged in Asia.

Jamie Joseph's Japanese squad rallied from 12-3 down to win 19-12 over an Ireland squad that was ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament.

That's two wins from two starts, and expectations are rising that Japan will qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. That has been Joseph's target since taking over the team.

All the action on Day 10 will be in Pool D, where two-time champion Australia and Six Nations winner Wales will be vying for a win that will likely secure top spot in the group. After an upset win over Fiji, Uruguay is aiming to win back-to-back games at the Rugby World Cup for the first time ever when it faces Georgia at Kumagaya on Sunday.