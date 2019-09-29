Arizona brings 4-game win streak into game with San Diego

San Diego Padres (70-91, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-77, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michel Baez (1-1, 3.25 ERA) Diamondbacks: Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 37-38 against the rest of their division. Arizona's lineup has 220 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 35 homers.

The Padres are 31-44 against opponents from the NL West. San Diego ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. Eric Hosmer leads the team with an average of .267. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Jimmie Sherfy earned his first victory and Christian Walker went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs for Arizona. David Bednar took his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 77 extra base hits and is batting .329. Walker is 11-for-31 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Hosmer leads the Padres with 99 RBIs and is batting .267. Luis Urias has nine hits and is batting .290 over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .237 batting average, 4.23 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Padres: 2-8, .193 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (back), Adam Jones: (leg), Abraham Almonte: (leg).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).