Pittsburgh takes on Cincinnati in division matchup

Cincinnati Reds (74-87, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (69-92, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (2-12, 5.34 ERA) Pirates: Trevor Williams (7-8, 5.52 ERA)

LINE: Reds -143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Pittsburgh and Cincinnati will play on Sunday.

The Pirates are 29-46 against opponents from the NL Central. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .265 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .316.

The Reds have gone 32-43 against division opponents. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.19. Sonny Gray leads the team with a 2.82 earned run average. The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. R.J. Alaniz recorded his first victory and Jose Iglesias went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Alex McRae registered his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 77 extra base hits and is batting .275. Kevin Newman is 9-for-41 with a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Reds with 49 home runs and has 103 RBIs. Iglesias has 11 hits and is batting .314 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Bryan Reynolds: (hamstring), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger), Josh Bell: (hamstring), Elias Diaz: (knee), Steve Baron: (face).

Reds Injuries: Tyler Mahle: (hamstring), Jesse Winker: (back), Nick Senzel: (shoulder), Freddy Galvis: (knee).