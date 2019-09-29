Milwaukee to visit Colorado Sunday

Milwaukee Brewers (89-72, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (70-91, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (6-7, 3.86 ERA) Rockies: Jeff Hoffman (2-6, 6.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Milwaukee will face off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 42-38 in home games. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .266 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .317.

The Brewers have gone 40-40 away from home. Milwaukee has hit 248 home runs this season, seventh in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with 44, averaging one every 11.1 at-bats. The Rockies won the last meeting 3-2. Jairo Diaz recorded his sixth victory and Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Colorado. Matt Albers registered his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 81 extra base hits and is slugging .580. Sam Hilliard has 14 hits and is batting .424 over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 76 extra base hits and is slugging .671. Eric Thames is 7-for-32 with a double, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Rockies Injuries: Scott Oberg: (arm), German Marquez: (arm), Jeff Hoffman: (leg), Jon Gray: (foot), Chad Bettis: (hip), Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: (knee), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (knee).