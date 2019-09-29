Wabash College will build new $13 million stadium

Wabash College says that a new $13 million football stadium will be ready for the first game of the 2020 season.

The Journal & Courier reports that the Stadium will include a new playing surface, relocated scoreboard, an all-weather track, upgraded concession areas and expanded restrooms.

The announcement on Wednesday follows the school's $225 million Giant Steps Campaign, which included gifts for the project.

The stadium will feature a 3,550-seat main grandstand, suites and what the school is calling the W Club Lounge.

Wabash College President Gregory Hess says an anonymous group of donors has pledged substantial funding for the construction of the stadium.

The stadium will be named after former Wabash football coach Frank Navarro. He coached the Little Giants from 1974 to 1977.