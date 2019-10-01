New Mexico Bowl lands new sponsor with film ties

The New Mexico Bowl has a new sponsor.

DreamHouse has signed on for a multiyear sponsorship as part of an agreement with the bowl's owner, ESPN Events. The deal with the Albuquerque-based post production studio was announced Tuesday.

Officials also unveiled a new logo for the annual post-season contest.

This year's game will kick off the collegiate bowl season at noon on Dec. 21 in Albuquerque. The game will include teams from the Mountain West Conference and Conference USA.

ESPN Events Vice President Clint Overby says his company will be working with DreamHouse to promote the bowl as well as grow the film industry within New Mexico.

DreamHouse CEO Eric Martinez says the partnership will be a great way to kick-start the brand locally and nationally.