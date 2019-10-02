Sports
Kid put on Mahomes jersey, changed allegiance to the Chiefs during Sunday’s game
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is winning over new fans one at a time.
Case in point: during the Chiefs’ 34-30 win at Detroit on Sunday, a boy in the stands was spotted pulling on a Mahomes jersey.
That doesn’t seem all that unusual, right? Mahomes is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, but what makes this special is what the boy was wearing.
A Matthew Stafford jersey.
House of Highlights shared this video on Twitter:
See? Mahomes is converting one fan at a time.
Comments