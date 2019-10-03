Sports

UEFA charges Olympiakos for offensive fan banner

The Associated Press

Olympiakos' Ruben Semedo, left, celebrates with Yassine Meriah after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Red Star and Olympiacos, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Oct.1, 2019.
NYON, Switzerland

UEFA has charged Olympiakos for an offensive banner displayed by fans at a Champions League game.

UEFA says its disciplinary panel will judge a charge of “racist behavior” on Friday.

Any punishment could apply when the Greek club hosts Bayern Munich on Oct. 22.

The banner was displayed on Tuesday during a 3-1 loss at Red Star Belgrade. Fans of the two clubs have long-standing links and displayed a friendship slogan at the game.

UEFA says Olympiakos faces a separate charge for the team being late for the second half. Red Star faces a fine for “improper conduct” because five players were shown a yellow card.

