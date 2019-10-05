Last-second field goal gives Stetson 30-27 win over Butler

Jonny Messina kicked a 27-yard field goal as time ran out and Stetson beat Butler for the first time with a 30-27 victory on Saturday.

The Hatters (4-1, 1-1 Pioneer) extended their home win streak to 10 games by defeating the Bulldogs (1-4, 0-1) after four losses in the series dating to 2013.

The Hatters started their winning drive on their 38-yard line following a Butler punt. Jalen Leary began a string of five straight carries with a 28-yarder, getting the Hatters to the Butler 7 for a first-and-goal with 26 seconds remaining.

Leary finished with 111 yards on 20 carries and Jareem Westcott had 159 on 17, including a 31-yard score. Stetson outgained Butler 524-360 in total yards.

Butler took a 27-20 lead with just under six minutes left on Sam Brown's 6-yard TD pass to Johnny O'Shea, but Gaven DeFilippo passed 21 yards to Justin Jordan for a score with three minutes left to tie.

DeFilippo threw for 256 yards and two scores but was intercepted four times, twice by Beau Snuggs. Jordan finished with seven catches and 115 yards receiving.

Brown threw for two touchdowns but was picked off twice. Stephen Dennis had 106 yards receiving and Nick Orlando 99 yards rushing.