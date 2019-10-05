Purdy, Cyclones overwhelm TCU 49-24

Iowa State tight end Chase Allen, right, celebrates with teammate Julian Good-Jones (51) after catching one-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. AP Photo

Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and a pair of TDs and Iowa State overwhelmed TCU 49-24 on Saturday for its first Big 12 win of the season.

Purdy also ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns for the Cyclones (3-2, 1-1), who beat the Horned Frogs for just the third time in 11 tries.

TCU (3-2, 1-1), down 35-10 after three quarters, got a touchdown run from Darius Anderson and a 22-yard TD grab by Jalen Reagor to make it a 35-24 game with nine minutes left. But Purdy's fourth TD of the day, a 9-yard run, put the Cyclones ahead by 18 with 6:27 left.

Purdy finished with at least 300 combined yards for the fourth straight game.

Eyioma Uwazurike's 1-yard scoop and score on a fumble put the Cyclones ahead 14-3 early in the second quarter. Purdy then made it 21-3 on a 25-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Kolar, and his 10-yard TD run put Iowa State up 28-3 early in the third quarter.

Freshman Max Duggan got TCU within 28-10 on a short TD pass to Reagor. Iowa State answered by going 75 yards in just five plays, and Johnnie Lang's 3-yard touchdown run pushed the Cyclones back ahead by 25.

Duggan was 17 of 25 passing for 219 yards and two TDs for TCU. But Anderson ran for just 49 yards, snapping his streak of 100-yard games at three.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: This was the breakout game the Cyclones were searching for. Iowa State's offensive line played its best game in recent memory and its defense largely took away Anderson, forcing the Horned Frogs to become one dimensional.

TCU: After a rough start, Duggan settled in and brought the Horned Frogs back into the game — albeit briefly — in his return to his home state. The upcoming bye week should only help Duggan's progress moving forward.

UP NEXT

Iowa State plays at West Virginia on Oct. 12

TCU has a bye next week. The Horned Frogs play at Kansas State on Oct. 19