SE Missouri St takes 43-37 3OT thriller over Tennessee Tech

Mark Robinson had three rushing touchdowns and Zion Custis rushed for the game winner in the second overtime and Southeast Missouri beat Tennessee Tech 43-37 Saturday night.

The Redbirds' Robert Hatchett III broke up Bailey Fisher's pass attempt to Darrius Stafford at the goal line on fourth-and-13 to end it.

Fisher's 3-yard TD pass to Andrew Goldsmith at the start of the first overtime gave the Golden Eagles their last lead of the game at 37-30. Robinson responded with a 16-yard run through the middle of Tennessee Tech's defense to tie it.

Geno Hess' 1-yard run with 96 seconds left in regulation ended a 10-play, 78-yard drive and gave Southeast Missouri (3-2, 1-0 Ohio Valley) a 30-27 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Metrius Fleming returned it 31 yards to the Golden Eagles' 36-yard line. Fisher completed a 26-yard pass to Fleming, Fisher ran for four yards and Haidar Zaidan came on to nail a 51-yard field goal with 31 seconds left to force overtime.

The largest margin occurred when Robinson ran it in from 5 yards out to make it 20-10 with 6:19 left before halftime. Fisher followed with a 66-yard scoring pass to David Gist and Zaidan made a 35-yard field goal as time expired to end the half to tie it.

Fisher finished with 290 yards passing and two scores and ran for 68 yards with a rushing touchdown for the Golden Eagles (4-2, 1-1). Fleming had nine receptions for 108 receiving yards and returned five kicks for 122 yards.