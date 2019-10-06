Orji Okwonkwo leads Impact over Red Bulls, 3-0

Montreal Impact's Orji Okwonkwo celebrates after scoring against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Graham Hughes

Orji Okwonkwo had a goal and an assist to help the Montreal Impact beat the New York Red Bulls 3-0 on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Bojan and Maximiliano Urruti also scored for the Impact (12-17-5) and goalkeeper Clement Diop one save for the shutout.

With their first loss in three weeks, the playoff-bound Red Bulls (14-14-6) dropped to sixth in the Eastern Conference. New York will play the Philadelphia Union in the first round of the playoffs.