Nine crazy stats about the Cardinals’ 10-run first inning against Atlanta in NLDS
It wouldn’t have been such a bad thing for a Braves fan to show up late to Wednesday’s Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
That’s because the St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs on five hits, four walks, an error and a dropped third strike in the top of the first.
Just about everything that could go wrong for the Braves did. Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz recorded just one out — on a bunt by the second batter of the inning. He allowed seven runs, while Mike Fried came on in relief and gave up three.
It was an historic inning in Major League Baseball postseason history, and statisticians came up with some crazy numbers about the Cardinals’ outburst.
First, here is the breakdown of the inning from ESPN’s Pedro Gomez:
Here are nine statistics of note just from that first inning:
1. Stats by Stats said there had never been an opening inning like it in playoff history:
2. Every player in the Cardinals lineup scored a run ... in the first inning:
3. Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. Yep, that’s rare:
4. The Braves had not allowed 10 runs in the first inning of any game since 1925 when they were the Brooklyn Robins:
5. The last team in Major League Baseball to send 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning? The Royals:
6. In the first four games of the NLDS series, the Cardinals had scored just 13 total runs:
7. Depending on who you followed, the Cardinals win probability after batting was 99.2% or 98.8%:
8. It’s been 17 years since a team had scored 10 runs in an inning in a playoff game:
9. The Cardinals’ big inning came without a home run. That was noteworthy, too:
If you’re interested, here are the Cardinals’ 10 runs:
