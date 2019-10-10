UEFA signs Esprit fashion brand as women’s soccer sponsor

Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, fights for the ball against Croatia's Izabela Lojna during their UEFA European Women's Championship 2021 qualification round Group H soccer match between Switzerland and Croatia in Thun, Switzerland, Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019. Peter Schneider

UEFA has signed another sponsor to be a dedicated backer of women's soccer.

UEFA says fashion brand Esprit will supply clothes to "UEFA staff and volunteers working on site" at women's competitions through the 2021 European Championship in England.

The apparel will be seen first at the Women's Champions League final on May 24 in Vienna, Austria.

Esprit joins top-tier sponsor Visa and ball supplier Nike in signing exclusive deals with European women's soccer.