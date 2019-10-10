Patriots WR Josh Gordon leaves game after twisting knee

New York Giants linebacker Markus Golden, right, pulls free from New England Patriots center Ted Karras, left, and wide receiver Josh Gordon (10) after recovering a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Golden scored a touchdown on the play. AP Photo

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon left Thursday night's game against the New York Giants after twisting his knee awkwardly while trying to make a tackle.

Gordon was trying to bring down Markus Golden just before the end zone after the Giants linebacker intercepted Tom Brady at the Patriots 42-yard line. Golden stretched with the ball to cross the goal line, and Gordon landed on his back with is left leg bent under him.

He was checked out in the medical tent but did not return on New England's next possession, its last before halftime.

Gordon has 20 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown so far this season.