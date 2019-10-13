Astros will look to even series with Yankees in Game 2

New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: James Paxton (0-0, 5.79 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

ALCS: New York leads the series 1-0

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: James Paxton and the Yankees will take a 1-0 series lead into Game 2 of the ALCS.

The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has hit 288 home runs this season, third in the league. Alex Bregman leads the team with 41, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Yankees are 46-35 in road games. The New York offense has compiled a .268 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an average of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and is slugging .592. Kyle Tucker is 5-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327. Brett Gardner has nine hits and is batting .273 over the last 10 games for New York.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (ankle), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).