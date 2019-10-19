Flyers face the Stars on 3-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (1-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (2-2-1, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to end its three-game skid with a win against Dallas.

Philadelphia finished 37-37-8 overall and 19-18-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Flyers recorded 419 assists on 241 total goals last season.

Dallas went 43-32-7 overall and 19-18-4 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars averaged 30.7 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.6 goals per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Flyers Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: None listed.