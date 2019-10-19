Minnesota United FC hosts Los Angeles to open playoffs

LA Galaxy (16-15-3, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Minnesota United FC (15-11-8, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Minnesota United FC in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota United FC is 10-6-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota United FC is 6-1-4 when it records a single goal.

The Galaxy are 10-9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 12-2-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darwin Quintero has 10 goals and five assists for Minnesota United FC. Mason Toye has two goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

Carlos Vela leads Los Angeles with 34 goals. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has 14 goals and four assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minnesota United FC: 4-3-3, averaging one goal, 0.6 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

Los Angeles: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 2.2 assists, seven shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Brent Kallman.

Los Angeles: Perry Kitchen (injured), Romain Alessandrini (injured).