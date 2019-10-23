Eichel has 2 goals, 2 assists as Sabres beat Sharks in OT

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel celebrates his goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. AP Photo

Jack Eichel capped a two-goal, two-assist game by scoring 3:13 into overtime to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night.

The Eastern Conference-leading Sabres overcame a 2-0 first-period deficit and responded after San Jose's Erik Karlsson tied the game with 8:33 remaining in regulation.

Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Sabres, who improved to 8-1-1 and matched their second-best start to a season previously set twice. Carter Hutton stopped 25 shots and the Sabres completed a home-and-home sweep of the Sharks following a 4-3 win at San Jose on Saturday.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Dylan Gambrell also scored for the Sharks who at 3-5-1 matched their worst start since 2005-06. Martin Jones stopped 25 shots, and had little chance on Eichel's decisive goal.

BRUINS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored his league-leading 10th goal and added an assist as Boston beat Toronto.

Brad Marchand also had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie and Par Lindholm also scored for Boston, which was playing for the first time since a 4-3 loss in overtime at Toronto on Saturday night. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves in his 500th career game.

Kasperi Kapanen and Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and assist apiece for the Maple Leafs, who were coming off an overtime loss to Columbus at home on Monday night. Michael Hutchinson stopped 35 shots.

The Maple Leafs tied after falling behind 1-0 and 2-1, but couldn't get anything past Rask in the third period.

PANTHERS 4, PENGUINS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist to lift Florida past Pittsburgh.

Denis Malgin had a goal and an assist, and Noel Acciari, and Frank Vatrano also scored goals for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 22 shots. Aleksander Barkov had a pair of assists.

Patric Hornqvist and Teddy Blueger scored for Pittsburgh. Matt Murray made 18 saves.

The Panthers have won two of their past three games. After winning five in a row, the Penguins lost their second straight game.

COYOTES 3, RANGERS 2, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Dvorak scored 1:04 into overtime to lift Arizona to its fourth straight victory.

Lawson Crouse and Alex Goligoski also scored for the Coyotes. Darcy Kuemper made 17 saves while holding opponents to two or fewer goals for the 13th straight start.

Tony DeAngelo scored twice and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 32 shots as the Rangers lost their fifth straight (0-4-1).

On the winner, Dvorak got a pass from Goligoski and beat Georgiev with a high shot for his fourth of the season.

PREDATORS 6, DUCKS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and an assist to lead Nashville.

Colton Sissons, Rocco Grimaldi, Mattias Ekholm and Calle Jarnkrok also scored as the Predators snapped a two-game losing streak. Pekka Rinne made 26 saves to earn the victory.

Ryan Getzlaf had the lone goal for Anaheim, losers of two straight. John Gibson started and gave up four goals on 19 shots through two periods before being replaced by Ryan Miller, who finished with nine saves.

CANUCKS 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Bo Horvat scored three of Vancouver's five goals in the third period for his first career hat trick, and the Canucks rallied from two down to beat skidding Detroit.

Jake Virtanen got the game-winner and Tim Schaller also scored for Vancouver, which has won six of seven. Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes had two assists apiece. Jacob Markstrom stopped 31 shots.

Anthony Mantha and defenseman Dennis Cholowski scored for Detroit, which lost its fifth in a row. Jimmy Howard made 35 saves.

WILD 3, OILERS 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Eric Staal broke out of an early slump with two goals and an assist, and Minnesota beat 0Edmonton.

Brad Hunt also scored for the Wild, who may be without goaltender Devan Dubnyk for a while. Dubnyk was upended early in the second period after Minnesota's Ryan Donato fell to the ice while battling the Oilers' Brandon Manning. Dubnyk tried to leap over both sliding players, but fell hard on his backside and appeared to hit the back of his head on the ice.

Playing his 300th game with the Wild, Dubnyk was checked by a trainer before exiting after making nine saves. Alex Stalock came on and finished with 16 saves.

Edmonton is 2-2-1 in its past five games after opening the season with five straight wins. The Oilers, shut out at Winnipeg on Sunday, have gone 152:38 without goal.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2, BLACKHAWKS 1, SO

CHICAGO (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves through overtime and two more stops in the shootout, leading Vegas past Chicago.

Fleury was beaten by Jonathan Toews in the first round of the tiebreaker, and then turned away attempts by Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat. Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore beat Robin Lehner on the other end, giving Vegas the victory after it lost 6-2 at Philadelphia on Monday night.

It was win No. 446 for Fleury, snapping a tie with Terry Sawchuck for seventh on the NHL career list. The Golden Knights also improved to 7-0-0 against the Blackhawks since entering the league for the 2017-18 season.

Kirby Dach scored his first goal in his second NHL game for Chicago, and Lehner had 33 saves in an impressive performance. Dach was selected by the Blackhawks with the No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft.

Nick Holden then tied it at 1 when he shot it between Lehner's legs with 1:33 left.

KINGS 3, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anze Kopitar scored a power-play goal in the third period and Los Angeles beat Winnipeg.

Austin Wagner and Kurtis MacDermid also scored for the Kings, who won their second straight game after losing the previous three. Jonathan Quick, who got an assist on Kopitar's fourth goal of the season, stopped 26 shots.

Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers scored, and Connor Hellebuyck made 38 saves for the Jets, who lost four of five on a homestand.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and 2-2 following the second.

CAPITALS 5, FLAMES 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Washington defenseman John Carlson scored twice to help the Capitals win their fourth straight.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and Tom Wilson also scored for Washington. Chandler Stephenson got credit for an own goal by the Flames. Braden Holtby had 32 saves.

Carlson leads the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists).

Elias Lindholm, Tobias Rieder and Austin Czarnik scored for the Flames. Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in his second straight start.