Los Angeles FC hosts the LA Galaxy in Western Conference semifinals

LA Galaxy (16-15-3, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles FC (21-4-9, first in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy visit Los Angeles FC in the Western Conference semifinals.

Los Angeles FC is 14-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles FC leads the league allowing just 37 goals.

The Galaxy are 11-9-3 in conference games. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is second in league play with 30 goals. The Galaxy have 60 goals.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 3-3 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Vela has 34 goals and 10 assists for Los Angeles FC. Diego Rossi has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic leads the Galaxy with 30 goals. Uriel Antuna has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games for the Galaxy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles FC: 4-1-5, averaging two goals, 0.9 assists, seven shots on goal and 7.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

LA Galaxy: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 2.2 assists, 7.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: Danilo Silva (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Javier Perez (injured), Josh Perez (injured), Adama Diomande.

LA Galaxy: Joe Corona (injured).