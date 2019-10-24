Houston tips off season at home against Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

The Houston Rockets begin the season at home against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Houston finished 53-29 overall with a 31-10 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Rockets averaged 8.5 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.3 turnovers per game last season.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Milwaukee went 60-22 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 27-14 on the road. The Bucks averaged 118.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.3 last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

Bucks Injuries: Eric Bledsoe: day to day (rib).