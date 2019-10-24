Draisaitl, McDavid help Oilers outlast Capitals

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Cale Fleury (20) knocks over San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz

Leon Draisaitl scored his second goal of the game in overtime and the Edmonton Oilers overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night.

The Oilers got a 3-on-1 in extra time and Connor McDavid set up Draisaitl for the goal 1:18 in, giving the Oilers a 5-0 record at home.

Draisaitl added an assist in regulation. and McDavid had a goal and two assists. Darnell Nurse also scored to help the Oilers (8-2-1) snap a two-game losing skid.

Alex Ovechkin had a pair of goals and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals (7-2-3). They had won four in a row.

SHARKS 4, CANADIENS 2

MONTREAL (AP) — Evander Kane scored two power-play goals and an Jose beat Montreal to snap a two-game losing streak.

Kevin Labanc and Melker Karlsson also scored for the Sharks, Tomas Hertl had three assists, and Aaron Dell made 34 saves. The Sharks have won nine straight games against Montreal dating to March. 21, 2015.

Nick Cousins and Joel Armia scored for the Canadiens.

FLAMES 6, PANTHERS 5, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice in regulation and again in the shootout in Calgary's victory over Florida.

Sean Monahan also scored in the shootout for Calgary, which converted both tiebreaking attempts on Sergei Bobrovsky. David Rittich thwarted Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov to secure the victory.

Austin Czarnik, Mark Giordano and Sam Bennett scored in regulation for Calgary. Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Josh Brown, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk scored for Florida.

BLUE JACKETS 4, HURRICANES 3, OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 3:28 into overtime to lift Columbus past Carolina.

Atkinson tapped in a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois to give the Blue Jackets a second straight victory in a fourth consecutive overtime game. Ryan Murray, Alexander Texier and Sonny Milano also scored, and Joonas Korpisalo stopped 21 shots.

Dougie Hamilton, Ryan Dzingel and Sebastian Aho scored for Carolina, and Petr Mrazek made 27 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, COYOTES 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee scored the winner and Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves to help New York beat Arizona for its fifth straight victory.

Derick Brassard, Josh Bailey and Scott Mayfield also scored for New York.

Michael Grabner and Conor Garland scored for Arizona. The Coyotes had won four in a row.

FLYERS 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored after he lost a goal because of an offsides challenge in Philadelphia's victory over Chicago.

Claude Giroux, James van Riemsdyk and Oskar Lindblom also scored for Philadelphia, which beat Chicago 4-3 in Prague in the season opener on Oct. 4. Brian Elliott made 23 saves in his second straight start.

Brandon Saad scored for Chicago.

RANGERS 6, SABRES 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Strome scored his first two goals this season, Henrik Lundqvist made 31 saves and New York beat Buffalo to snap a five-game losing streak.

Artemi Panarin, Brett Howden, Tony DeAngelo and Chris Kreider also scored for New York.

Marco Scandella and Vladimir Sobotka scored for Buffalo.

PREDATORS 4, WILD 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pekka Rinne made 26 saves, Colton Sissons had a goal and an assist and Nashville beat Minnesota.

Rinne improved to 6-0-1 with his first shutout of the season and 56th overall.

Miikka Salomaki, Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith also scored for Nashville.

BLUES 5, KINGS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Robert Thomas scored in a two-minute span of the second period in St. Louis' victory over Los Angeles.

Brayden Schenn scored twice, including an empty-netter, Vince Dunn also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves. Jeff Carter and Alex Iafallo scored for the Kings.

STARS 2, DUCKS 1

DALLAS (AP) — Denis Gurianov ended a personal scoring drought with two first-period goals, and Ben Bishop made 29 saves to help Dallas beat Anaheim.

Gurianov hadn't scored in 26 games since his first NHL goal on Nov. 18, 2018.

Max Comtois scored for Anaheim.