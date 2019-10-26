Central Arkansas rallies by Sam Houston behind Smith’s 4 TDs

Breylin Smith threw for 405 yards and four touchdowns, including a 15-yarder to Tyler Hudson with 3:57 remaining, and Central Arkansas held off Sam Houston State 29-25 on Saturday night.

Hudson finished with 10 catches for 140 yards and a score. Joe Hampton added 149 yards on five catches, two going for scores, as Central Arkansas (6-2. 4-1 Southland) scored 22 of the final 25 points.

Donovan Williams led Sam Houston State (5-4, 4-2) with 33 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Sam Houston State closed the first half with a nine-play, 99-yard drive, capped by Brennon Tibbs' 10-yard TD reception for a 16-0 lead. Williams added a 10-yard rushing TD and Jevon Leon sacked Smith in the end zone.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Central Arkansas opened the second half with a 75-yard drive, capped by Hampton's 40-yard touchdown grab to snap the SHSU defense's streak of 13 straight scoreless quarters in regulation. Smith's second touchdown pass went to Hampton for 53 yards to pull to 22-14.