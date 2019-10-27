Thunder rout Warriors 120-92 for 1st win of season

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, center, loses the ball as he drives between Golden State Warriors forward Omari Spellman (4) and guard Jacob Evans III (10) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City. AP Photo

Dennis Schroder scored 22 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Golden State Warriors 120-92 on Sunday for their first victory of the season.

The blowout matched Oklahoma City's largest margin of victory over the Warriors since the franchise moved from Seattle before the 2008-09 season.

Danilo Gallinari added 21 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Thunder. They opened the season with losses to Utah and Washington.

Stephen Curry scored 23 points for the Warriors, making 7 of 18 shots while his teammates made just 23 of 74. Golden State was coming off a season-opening home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

LAKERS 120, HORNETS 101

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 29 points and 14 rebounds, and Dwight Howard added 16 points, 10 boards and four blocked shots in Los Angeles' victory over Charlotte.

LeBron James had 20 points, 12 assists and six rebounds. The Lakers took control of their second straight victory with an 18-2 rally starting late in the third quarter.

Miles Bridges scored 23 points for Charlotte.

TRAIL BLAZERS 121, MAVERICKS 119

DALLAS (AP) — Damian Lillard made a twisting layup with 26 seconds remaining and scored 26 of his 28 points in the second half in Portland's Dallas victory over Dallas.

Lillard's basket gave the Blazers a 120-119 lead. Dallas' Luka Doncic then missed a 3-point attempt and Portland won a challenge of a call that would have sent the Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith to the foul line.

Instead, there was a jump ball. The Blazers' Kent Bazemore got the ball and was fouled. He made the first of two free throws. Doncic rebounded and passed to Tim Hardaway, whose shot from about midcourt rattled off the front of the rim a time expired.

CJ McCollum led Portland with 35 points. Kristaps Porzingis scored 32 points for Dallas, and Doncic had 29 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

GRIZZLIES 134, NETS 133, OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key as time expired in overtime, lifting Memphis past Brooklyn for its first victory of the season.

Rookie Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 30 points and had his ninth assist on Crowder's winning basket. Morant also blocked Kyrie Irving's shot at the end of regulation to keep the score tied at 120-all.

Irving had 37 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

TIMBERWOLVES 116, HEAT 109

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Wiggins made four 3-pointers in the final six minutes, finishing with 25 points to propel undefeated Minnesota past Miami.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves. At 3-0, they matched the second-best start in the long-languishing franchise's history. They were 6-0 in 2001-02 and 3-0 in 2013-14.

Kendrick Nunn had 25 points for Miami.