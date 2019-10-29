Detroit faces Edmonton, aims to break 8-game slide

Edmonton Oilers (8-3-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-8-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit is looking to stop its eight-game slide with a victory against Edmonton.

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall and 17-19-5 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings scored 224 total goals last season while collecting 379 assists.

Edmonton went 35-38-9 overall with a 17-19-5 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Oilers compiled an .896 save percentage while giving up 3.1 goals on 31.5 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Oilers won the last matchup 2-1.

Red Wings Injuries: Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: out (undisclosed).